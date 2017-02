March 19 Goran Stevanovic has left as Ghana coach, the country's football association announced on Monday.

The Serbian took charge last year but they failed to reach the African Nations Cup final last month despite being among the favourites.

"The Ghana Football Association has parted company with Goran Stevanovic as the Black Stars coach today," a statement read.

"This comes after three weeks of extensive meetings to ensure that the best decision is taken in the best interest of the nation."

Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi said: "We would like to express our gratitude to the general public for their concerns about the national team and their patience so far."

Assistant coach Kwesi Appiah has been asked to take temporary charge of the team.