By Mark Gleeson
CAPE TOWN, March 19 Goran Stevanovic paid the
price for failing Ghanaian expectations at the African Nations
Cup, parting company with the national team after just 14 months
in charge.
His departure, the subject of several weeks of
post-tournament speculation, was confirmed on Monday.
"The Ghana Football Association has parted company with
Goran Stevanovic as the Black Stars coach today," a statement
read.
"This comes after three weeks of extensive meetings to
ensure that the best decision is taken in the best interest of
the nation."
Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi added:
"We would like to express our gratitude to the general public
for their concerns about the national team and their patience so
far."
Assistant coach Kwesi Appiah has been asked to take
temporary charge of the team, the GFA said.
Stevanovic, a former Yugoslav international and championship
winning coach with Partizan Belgrade, was the third successive
Serbian in charge of Ghana and had been expected to build on the
work of compatriots Ratomir Dujkovic and Milovan Rajevac.
Although Ghana looked impressive in their qualifying
campaign last year, they were unable to end a 30-year wait for
Nations Cup success at the 2012 tournament co-hosted by
Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.
Ghana, who last lifted the Nations Cup in 1982, were among
the favourites this year and won their opening round group, but
a tempestuous extra time quarter-final win over Tunisia appeared
to sap their energy and they were beaten in the semis by Zambia.
They then lost the third place play-off 2-0 to Mali in
Malabo.
It signalled the end of road for Stevanovic although his
departure took more than a month to finalise.
