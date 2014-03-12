BERLIN, March 12 Borussia Moenchengladbach's Swiss coach Lucien Favre has signed a two-year contract extension to stay at the Bundesliga side until 2017, the club said on Wednesday.

Favre, who took over in February 2011 and rescued them from relegation in a playoff, led Gladbach to a sensational fourth place finish in 2012 and a European spot for the first time in 16 years. They were eighth last season.

"Lucien Favre fits well with Borussia and Borussia also fits well with Favre," said Gladbach sports director Max Eberl. "He is an important piece in our puzzle."

"Lucien has done outstanding work here in the past three years. The achievements of staying up and returning to Europe after 16 years are closely linked to his name.

"Our joint path is far from finished and we look forward to continuing together."

The 56-year-old, nicknamed 'the Brain' because of his emphasis on tactics, has also coached Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)