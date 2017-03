July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Gold Cup Quarter-final matches on Sunday Quarter-final Sunday, July 19 Trinidad & Tobago - Panama 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 5-6) Panama win 6-5 on penalties. Haiti - Jamaica 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Saturday, July 18 United States - Cuba 6-0 (halftime: 4-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Sunday, July 19 Mexico v Costa Rica (2330)