Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
July 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Gold Cup matches on Wednesday Wednesday, July 15 Mexico 4 Paul Aguilar 32, Carlos Vela 51, Andres Guardado 88, Kenwyne Jones 90og Trinidad & Tobago 4 Kerron Cummings 55,67, Kenwyne Jones 58, Yohance Marshall 90+4 - - - Thursday, July 16 Cuba 1 Maykel Reyes 73 Guatemala 0 - - - Tuesday, July 14 Canada 0 Costa Rica 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,674 - - - Wednesday, July 15 Jamaica 1 Garath McCleary 73 Red Card: Darren Mattocks 80 El Salvador 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,674 - - - Monday, July 13 Panama 1 Blas Perez 34 United States 1 Michael Bradley 55 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,467 - - - Haiti 1 Duckens Nazon 14 Honduras 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,467 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 18 United States v (2100) Sunday, July 19 Haiti v Jamaica (0000) Winner C v Panama (2030) Second C v Costa Rica (2330)
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.