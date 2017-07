July 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Gold Cup Semifinal matches on Sunday Sunday, July 23 Mexico 0 Jamaica 1 Kemar Lawrence 88 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Saturday, July 22 Costa Rica 0 United States 2 Jozy Altidore 72, Clint Dempsey 82 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,516 - - -