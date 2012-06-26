By Graham Wood
| ATHENS, June 26
ATHENS, June 26 Cash-strapped AEK Athens have
called on the services of two of the side's leading players of
the 1980s in a bid to revive their fortunes.
On Tuesday, the Athens club announced that Vangelis Vlachos
will take over as coach, the 50-year-old former midfielder
penning a one-year contract with an option to extend it for
another season.
The appointment was announced a few days after the club
confirmed that former striker Thomas Mavros had been made
honorary president.
"I feel emotional because I feel like I'm coming home,"
Vlachos told a news conference.
"Things are difficult but if we are united we can achieve a
lot. What I can say is that we will work as hard as possible."
Mavros echoed the new coach's sentiments.
"I fully believe in this project. Of course everything is
judged on the pitch. Vangelis and I were team mates and we share
the same philosophy. There is great responsibility resting on
both of us."
The 58-year-old Mavros is leading efforts to streamline the
club's troubled finances, starting with an aim to drum up 1.35
million euros ($1.68 million) from investors to pay off AEK's
outstanding debts.
He has also agreed with club chairman Andreas Dimitrelos to
issue a minimum of 50,000 season tickets at a low price of 150
euros, while a bank account will also be set up for fans to
deposit funds anonymously to assist the club.
In May, AEK lost an appeal to the Greek Football Federation
(EPO) seeking to overturn a ruling which denied the Super League
club a licence to make transfers involving foreign players.
The club can still buy and sell local players up to the age
of 22, although they are allowed to renew existing contracts
under league rules.
Panathinaikos were the only club among seven top flight
teams to get the licence, with Panionios, Kerkyra, Aris, OFI
Crete, PAS Giannina and AEK all failing to achieve the required
financial criteria.
Clubs without the licence also face a 20 percent reduction
in their income from the Super League's deal with television
rights holder Nova.
($1 = 0.8013 euros)
(Editing by John O'Brien)