ATHENS, June 26 Cash-strapped AEK Athens have called on the services of two of the side's leading players of the 1980s in a bid to revive their fortunes.

On Tuesday, the Athens club announced that Vangelis Vlachos will take over as coach, the 50-year-old former midfielder penning a one-year contract with an option to extend it for another season.

The appointment was announced a few days after the club confirmed that former striker Thomas Mavros had been made honorary president.

"I feel emotional because I feel like I'm coming home," Vlachos told a news conference.

"Things are difficult but if we are united we can achieve a lot. What I can say is that we will work as hard as possible."

Mavros echoed the new coach's sentiments.

"I fully believe in this project. Of course everything is judged on the pitch. Vangelis and I were team mates and we share the same philosophy. There is great responsibility resting on both of us."

The 58-year-old Mavros is leading efforts to streamline the club's troubled finances, starting with an aim to drum up 1.35 million euros ($1.68 million) from investors to pay off AEK's outstanding debts.

He has also agreed with club chairman Andreas Dimitrelos to issue a minimum of 50,000 season tickets at a low price of 150 euros, while a bank account will also be set up for fans to deposit funds anonymously to assist the club.

In May, AEK lost an appeal to the Greek Football Federation (EPO) seeking to overturn a ruling which denied the Super League club a licence to make transfers involving foreign players.

The club can still buy and sell local players up to the age of 22, although they are allowed to renew existing contracts under league rules.

Panathinaikos were the only club among seven top flight teams to get the licence, with Panionios, Kerkyra, Aris, OFI Crete, PAS Giannina and AEK all failing to achieve the required financial criteria.

Clubs without the licence also face a 20 percent reduction in their income from the Super League's deal with television rights holder Nova.

