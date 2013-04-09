ATHENS, April 9 AEK Athens have parted company with German coach Ewald Lienen, the Greek Super League club said on Tuesday.

The Athens club have been struggling in the lower reaches of the table for most of the season and Monday's 2-0 loss at PAS Yiannina means the Yellows are one point clear of the relegation zone with two matches to play.

Lienen was appointed in October and initially guided the cash-strapped club to some positive results after they experienced their worst start to a season under Vangelis Vlachos.

But in the wake of their latest setback, the club have opted to change things ahead of Sunday's vital relegation clash against fellow strugglers Panthrakikos.

A club press spokesperson confirmed the departure, with an official club statement expected later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)