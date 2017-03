ATHENS, April 14 AEK Athens players were chased off the pitch by hundreds of angry supporters after the struggling club conceded a late goal in a crucial relegation match against Panthrakikos on Sunday.

AEK, who desperately needed victory to improve their chances of top-flight survival, fell behind in the 84th minute when home defender Mavroudis Bougaidis turned the ball past his own goalkeeper from a Dimitris Papadopoulso cross.

That prompted a mass pitch invasion from fans and both sets of players ran for the sanctuary of the dressing rooms as play was stopped by the referee.

Police and security officials moved in to clear the pitch and it was unclear if the match would continue.

The game had already been stopped following a smaller scale pitch invasion as AEK fans became impatient with their team who were just one point above the relegation zone before kickoff. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)