ATHENS, April 15 AEK Athens president Andreas Dimitrelos was admitted to hospital with chest pains, a day after the club's fans caused the abandonment of a Super League match, a spokesman said on Monday.

Dimitrelos was admitted to an Athens clinic for precautionary examinations.

He had left the club's Olympic Stadium on Sunday with other administrative officials, before an ugly pitch invasion in their match with Panthrakikos.

Players from both clubs were chased off the pitch by angry AEK fans after the hosts conceded an 87th-minute goal in the crucial relegation showdown.

After a 90-minute delay, match referee Stavros Tritsonis announced that the match was being abandoned.

AEK officials will appear before a Super League disciplinary committee on Tuesday to learn their fate following the incident.

Panathinaikos were docked five points, handed an automatic 3-0 loss and ordered to play four games behind closed doors as punishment for a similar incidents last season when fans invaded the pitch in the derby against Olympiakos, causing the match to be abandoned.

AEK's offices were closed on Monday, while the players were given two days off.

Police said that a total of fifteen people were arrested following the disturbances, while two officers suffered minor injuries.

AEK face a desperate battle to avoid relegation for the first time in their 89-year history. (Reporting by Graham Wood; editing by Toby Davis)