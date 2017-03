ATHENS Feb 28 AEK Athens defender Christos Arkoudas has been banned from playing for one year after testing positive for the banned stimulant oxilofrine, the Greek Super League said on Thursday.

Greece's anti-doping control body (ESKAN) revealed earlier this month that the 22-year-old had failed a routine test following the match against OFI Crete on Jan. 26.

Arkoudas exercised his right to appeal against the decision and be retested but the Super League confirmed the one-year suspension.

"The presence of the aforementioned prohibited substance (oxilofrine) was confirmed after the analysis of the B sample," the Super League said in a statement. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)