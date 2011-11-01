ATHENS Nov 1 Aris Salonika coach Sakis Tsiolis has left the Greek Super League club by mutual consent just six games into the season.

The 52-year-old Tsiolis joined Aris this year but they lie 12th in the 16-team Super League after collecting just four points from four draws and two defeats, including a 3-0 loss to AEK Athens on Sunday.

"Things do not always turn out the way you want them to in football but the issue mainly was that the results ended up putting a lot of pressure of the team," Aris said in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

Tsiolis took over from Hector Cuper mid-way through last season after the Argentine resigned following a poor run of results. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)