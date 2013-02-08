ATHENS Feb 8 AEK Athens defender Christos Arkoudas has tested positive for the banned stimulant oxilofrine, the Greek club said on Friday.

An AEK spokesperson told Reuters that the club had received a letter from Greece's anti-doping control body (ESKAN) saying the 22-year-old had failed a routine test following the match against OFI Crete on Jan 26.

The player is expected to exercise his right to appeal the decision and be retested, the procedure likely to take place next week.

If the second test is also positive, Arkoudas faces a ban of up to two years as punishment, according to the Hellenic Football Federation's disciplinary code. (Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by John O'Brien)