ATHENS, Sept 24 Former Portugal international Ricardo Sa Pinto has been appointed coach of Atromitos, the Greek Super League club said on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old, who managed OFI Crete in Greece's top flight last season, has signed a two-year deal.

"Atromitos is very pleased to announce that the Portuguese Ricardo Sa Pinto is the new coach of our team," the club said in a brief statement.

Atromitos is the fourth head coach role for Pinto, who started his coaching career as an assistant at Uniao Leiria in 2010, three years after ending a playing career that saw him win 45 caps and score nine goals for his country.

He has also coached at Sporting Lisbon and Red Star Belgrade.

Pinto succeeds Giorgos Paraschos, who parted company with the club on Monday with the team sixth in the standings after collecting seven points from four matches.

Pinto's first match in the dugout will be a home league match against champions Olympiakos Piraeus on Saturday. (Reporting by Graham Wood; editing by Justin Palmer)