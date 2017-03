ATHENS Jan 16 Crisis-hit Greek club OFI Crete were plunged further into the mire after they were deducted six points for failing to honour the contract of former player Aleksander Pesic, the Super League said on Friday.

OFI were punished after Pesic took his case to FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, which recommended the sanction to the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO).

The 22-year-old Serbian striker, who now plays for French club Toulouse, made 13 appearances for OFI between 2008-2010.

The decision came two weeks after Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso walked away from OFI for a second time and means that the cash-strapped club slip from 13th to third from bottom in the 18-team Super League with 14 points.

Italian World Cup winner Gattuso resigned as coach for the second time in 10 weeks on Jan. 1 citing the club's ongoing financial and boardroom issues.

