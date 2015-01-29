ATHENS Jan 29 Crisis club OFI Crete have been banned from playing in the Greek Super League until they are able to clear mounting debts with their staff.

The league said on Thursday that OFI would not fulfil their fixtures until outstanding wages are paid to Spanish midfielders Jorge Lopez and Jordi Lopez Pelpeto who are owed "large sums of money".

The club, who were due to play Atromitos Athinon on Sunday, have also been docked four points.

It is the second time this month OFI have been punished. They were also docked six points on Jan. 16 for owing money to former player Aleksandar Pesic.

The two punishments have left OFI languishing in the relegation zone with 10 points.

League regulations state that if two more fixtures are cancelled the club will be demoted.

Earlier this month, former Italy midfielder Gennaro Gattuso resigned as OFI coach due to unpaid wages.

Several players have left the club over salary disputes. Coach Nikos Anastopoulos has had to pick from the youth academy because he has only nine eligible senior players at his disposal. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Tony Jimenez)