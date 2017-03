ATHENS, April 26 Panathinaikos ended a four-year wait for silverware with a 4-1 victory over PAOK Salonica in the Greek Cup final thanks to a hat-trick by Swedish striker Marcus Berg on Saturday.

Midfielder Nikos Karelis was also on the scoresheet for Giannis Anastasiou's team at the Olympic Stadium as the Greens lifted the trophy for the 18th time.

It was their first silverware since they won the domestic league and cup double in the 2009-10 season.

Giorgos Georgiadis' PAOK side got a consolation goal with a penalty by Zvonimir Vukic after Lino was fouled by Mehdi Abeid, but clearly missed striker Stefanos Athanasiadis and influential midfielder Kostas Katsouranis who were suspended. (Editing by Josh Reich)