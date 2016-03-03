ATHENS, March 3 This season's Greek Cup was cancelled by the government on Thursday after the semi-final first leg between PAOK Salonika and Olympiakos Piraeus was abandoned due to crowd violence.

Violence erupted during Wednesday's game after a penalty was denied to PAOK.

PAOK's players and supporters were incensed by the decision, prompting an explosion of violence as large groups of fans rushed onto the pitch, hurling flares and missiles before being dispersed by riot police.

Greece's deputy minister for sport Stavros Kontonis had recommended the suspension of all competitive soccer in the country, but the Super League and the rest of the professional soccer divisions will continue.