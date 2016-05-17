ATHENS May 17 Goals from Petros Mantalos and Rafik Djebbour lifted AEK Athens to a 2-1 victory over holders and Super League champions Olympiakos Piraeus in the Greek Cup final on Tuesday.

Greece midfielder Mantalos headed home a Ronald Vargas cross in the first half inside an eerily silent Olympic Stadium as the contest was played behind closed doors due to the crowd violence that has blighted this season's competition.

Djebbour added the second against his former club from a Vargas through ball in a match that took place at the third time of asking following two postponements.

Alejandro Dominguez gave Olympiakos hope of a comeback with a superb goal five minutes from time but AEK held on to claim their 15th Greek Cup win.

The Athens club secured their first trophy since the 2011 Cup after they suffered bankruptcy and relegation to the third tier of Greek soccer in 2013. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)