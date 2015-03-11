ATHENS, March 11 The Greek Cup quarter-final, second leg between AEK Athens and Olympiakos Piraeus was suspended in the 90th minute due to crowd trouble on Wednesday.

Groups of AEK Athens fans ran onto the pitch moments after their team fell behind 1-0 to Franco Jara's 89th-minute goal, which gave the Super League champions the advantage in the tie.

Olympiakos players immediately withdrew from the pitch and were soon followed by the match officials and AEK players as police moved in to restore order.

It is yet to be decided whether the match will continue or be abandoned completely.

The incident comes as a blow to Greek football and the government's efforts to clamp down on violence and unruly supporters.

The Super League resumed last weekend with matches played behind closed doors following a one-week suspension due to persistent crowd trouble and after a Super League board meeting ended in a brawl.

Greece's recently-elected Syriza ruling party is determined to stamp out the problem of crowd violence. (Editing by Toby Davis)