ATHENS, April 5 Greek Super League clubs AEK Athens and Atromitos Athinon have been deducted three points and ordered to play two matches behind closed doors as punishment for crowd trouble.

One fan was stabbed, though not severely injured, as supporters from both sides clashed with each other and riot police after the final whistle of their Feb. 7 Super League encounter which Atromitos won 1-0.

"Both clubs must play two matches without spectators and have three points deducted from the 2015-16 championship standings due to the conduct of their fans in the 21st round Super League fixture," the Super League said in a statement.

AEK have also been fined 118,750 euros ($135,102), which includes minor incidents carried over from other matches, while Atromitos must pay 71,750 euros as part of the punishments handed out by the league's disciplinary committee.

Both clubs will exercise their right to appeal the decision.

The points deduction harms second-placed AEK's chances of claiming a Champions League playoff place, dropping them down to 51 points with two games remaining, level with Panathinaikos.

Olympikos are 22 points clear at the top and have already secured the title.

