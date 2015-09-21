Soccer-UAE coach Ali quits after Australia defeat
SYDNEY, March 28 United Arab Emirates coach Mahdi Ali resigned on Tuesday after a loss to Australia dealt an all but fatal blow to the country's chances of reaching next year's World Cup in Russia.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Monday Tuesday, September 22 (GMT) Panaitolikos Agrinion v Veria (1515) Platanias v Iraklis (1515) Xanthi v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Wednesday, September 23 (GMT) Panathinaikos v Levadiakos (1300) Asteras Tripolis v Panionios (1515) Panthrakikos v Kalloni (1515) PAS Giannina v Atromitos Athinon (1515) PAOK Salonika v AEK Athens (1730) Saturday, September 26 (GMT) Kalloni v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1300) Iraklis v Xanthi (1515) Olympiakos Piraeus v PAS Giannina (1730) Sunday, September 27 (GMT) Panathinaikos v Platanias (1300) Levadiakos v Asteras Tripolis (1515) Panionios v Panthrakikos (1515) Atromitos Athinon v PAOK Salonika (1730) Monday, September 28 (GMT) Veria v AEK Athens (1630)
SYDNEY, March 28 United Arab Emirates coach Mahdi Ali resigned on Tuesday after a loss to Australia dealt an all but fatal blow to the country's chances of reaching next year's World Cup in Russia.
March 28 Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was nicknamed "cry baby" by his childhood team mates due to the temper tantrums he threw when the team lost or if he did not receive the ball,