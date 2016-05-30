MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Greek championship Champions League Play off matches on Monday Champions League Play off Tuesday, May 31 (GMT) Panionios v AEK Athens (1715) PAOK Salonika v Panathinaikos (1715)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.