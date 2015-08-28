UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, August 29 (GMT) Levadiakos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1615) Panthrakikos v Veria (1615) Xanthi v AEK Athens (1830) Sunday, August 30 (GMT) Asteras Tripolis v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1615) Iraklis v Panionios (1615) Panathinaikos v Kalloni (1615) PAS Giannina v PAOK Salonika (1830) Monday, August 31 (GMT) Platanias v Atromitos Athinon (1830)
ZAGREB, March 24 Croatia stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group I after a superb first-half goal by striker Nikola Kalinic gave them a 1-0 home win over Ukraine in an action-packed game on Friday.