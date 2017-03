Soccer-Romanian championship relegation group results and standings

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Relegation Group matches on Sunday Sunday, March 12 FC Voluntari 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Saturday, March 11 CSMS Iasi 3 Concordia Chiajna 1 Friday, March 10 FC Botosani 1 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Gaz Metan Medias 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 2 CSMS Iasi 1 1 0 0 3 1 18 3 FC Botosani 1 0 0 1 1 2 16 4 FC Voluntari 1 0 1 0 1 1 16 5 Concordia Chiajna 1 0 0