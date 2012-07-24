By Graham Wood
ATHENS, July 24 Eidur Gudjohnsen had his
contract with cash-strapped Greek soccer club AEK Athens
terminated by mutual consent on Tuesday.
"“AEK announce the mutual termination of Eidur Gudjohnsen's
contract. We wish him all the best in his future career," the
club said in a brief statement.
The 33-year-old Iceland striker signed a two-year deal last
year but his season was cut short last October by a broken leg.
The former Chelsea and Barcelona striker returned to action
for the final three games of the season but AEK, who have
serious financial problems, have opted to let the high-earning
forward go ahead of the new season which kicks off on Aug. 25.
According to local media reports, Gudjohnsen, who was a
Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2009, agreed to a
settlement of 200,000 euro ($241,700) in order to help AEK with
their budget issues, with the club saving 1.2 million euro that
would have covered the remainder of his contract.
AEK could yet be demoted by the Professional Sports
Commission (EEA) if they fail to settle debts with the Greek tax
authorities by Aug. 10.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)