ATHENS May 31 AEK Athens have lost their appeal
to the Greek Football Federation (EPO) seeking to overturn a
ruling which denied the Super League club a licence to make
transfers involving foreign players.
Panathinaikos were the only club among seven top flight
teams to get the licence, with Panionios, Kerkyra, Aris, OFI
Crete, PAS Giannina and AEK all failing to achieve the required
financial criteria, the EPO said in a statement on Thursday.
The clubs can make transfers of Greek players up to the age
of 22 only, although they are allowed to renew existing
contracts under league rules.
An AEK media spokesperson said the club did not expect
further punishment from the European governing body UEFA in
terms of expulsion from the Europa League. UEFA could not be
reached for comment on Thursday evening.
Clubs without the license also face a 20 percent reduction
in their income from the Super League's deal with television
rights holder Nova.
