ATHENS May 31 AEK Athens have lost their appeal to the Greek Football Federation (EPO) seeking to overturn a ruling which denied the Super League club a licence to make transfers involving foreign players.

Panathinaikos were the only club among seven top flight teams to get the licence, with Panionios, Kerkyra, Aris, OFI Crete, PAS Giannina and AEK all failing to achieve the required financial criteria, the EPO said in a statement on Thursday.

The clubs can make transfers of Greek players up to the age of 22 only, although they are allowed to renew existing contracts under league rules.

An AEK media spokesperson said the club did not expect further punishment from the European governing body UEFA in terms of expulsion from the Europa League. UEFA could not be reached for comment on Thursday evening.

Clubs without the license also face a 20 percent reduction in their income from the Super League's deal with television rights holder Nova.

