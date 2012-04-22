(Fixes headline)

By Graham Wood

ATHENS, April 22 Panaitolikos and Ergotelis were relegated from the Greek Super League on Sunday after both suffered heavy defeats in the final round of matches.

Panaitolikos, who gave themselves a fighting chance of survival with a 5-1 hammering of Aris Salonica in midweek, were demolished 4-0 by a rampant Panathinaikos at the Olympic Stadium.

Cretan club Ergotelis' fate was sealed after they went down to a disappointing 4-2 defeat at Xanthi.

The results meant Panaitolikos finished in 15th place after collecting 28 points from 30 matches while Ergotelis ended up in 14th with 29 points as they joined basement club Doxa Drama in dropping out of the top flight.

Panathinaikos showed no mercy as they sought to extend their advantage over their opponents in the forthcoming Super League playoffs which will determine who will join champions Olympiakos Pireaus in qualifying for the Champions League.

Jesualdo Ferreira's Greens went ahead after 18 minutes when Ghana forward Quincy ended a great solo run with a neat, side-footed finish.

Spanish striker Toche scored twice from close range in each half to extend their lead before Greece winger Lazaros Christodolopoulos cut in from the left flank and scored with a powerful, low shot with five minutes left.

Ferreira's side ended the campaign 16 points clear of third-placed PAOK Salonica and more importantly 18 ahead of fifth-placed AEK Athens, the lowest placed of the four teams who will compete in the playoffs.

The points total of each team at the start of the round-robin playoffs is determined by dividing the difference in points between the team in question and the team that finishes fifth by five with the number always being rounded up.

Panathinaikos will now begin the playoffs with four points while the other three teams in the mini-league - PAOK, Atromitos and AEK - will all begin with zero points.

