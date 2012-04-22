(Fixes headline)
By Graham Wood
ATHENS, April 22 Panaitolikos and Ergotelis were
relegated from the Greek Super League on Sunday after both
suffered heavy defeats in the final round of matches.
Panaitolikos, who gave themselves a fighting chance of
survival with a 5-1 hammering of Aris Salonica in midweek, were
demolished 4-0 by a rampant Panathinaikos at the Olympic
Stadium.
Cretan club Ergotelis' fate was sealed after they went down
to a disappointing 4-2 defeat at Xanthi.
The results meant Panaitolikos finished in 15th place after
collecting 28 points from 30 matches while Ergotelis ended up in
14th with 29 points as they joined basement club Doxa Drama in
dropping out of the top flight.
Panathinaikos showed no mercy as they sought to extend their
advantage over their opponents in the forthcoming Super League
playoffs which will determine who will join champions Olympiakos
Pireaus in qualifying for the Champions League.
Jesualdo Ferreira's Greens went ahead after 18 minutes when
Ghana forward Quincy ended a great solo run with a neat,
side-footed finish.
Spanish striker Toche scored twice from close range in each
half to extend their lead before Greece winger Lazaros
Christodolopoulos cut in from the left flank and scored with a
powerful, low shot with five minutes left.
Ferreira's side ended the campaign 16 points clear of
third-placed PAOK Salonica and more importantly 18 ahead of
fifth-placed AEK Athens, the lowest placed of the four teams who
will compete in the playoffs.
The points total of each team at the start of the
round-robin playoffs is determined by dividing the difference in
points between the team in question and the team that finishes
fifth by five with the number always being rounded up.
Panathinaikos will now begin the playoffs with four points
while the other three teams in the mini-league - PAOK, Atromitos
and AEK - will all begin with zero points.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com;
+44 207 542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows; Reuters Messaging:
mark.meadows.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; For
the sports blog Left Field: blogs.reuters.com/sport))