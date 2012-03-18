ATHENS, March 18 Rioting fans clashed with police and delayed the start of the second half of the Athens derby between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos Pireaus by 45 minutes at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Fans of the home team threw flares, railings and seats at the police as they tried to move in and quell the trouble with teargas.

Panathinaikos have already been punished once this season for the unruly behavior of their fans and were ordered to play a match behind closed doors. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)