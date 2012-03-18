ATHENS, March 18 The big Greek derby between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos Pireaus was abandoned after being interrupted twice by crowd violence on Sunday.

Three fire trucks were called in to extinguish flames as unruly Panathinaikos fans set several sections of the stands on fire.

The start of the second half was delayed by 45 minutes as fans fought running battles with police and was subsequently abandoned altogether with nine minutes remaining with Olympiakos 1-0 ahead through Djamel Abdoun's 51st-minute goal.

Several petrol bombs exploded close to the pitch, prompting referee Anastasio Kakos to end the match prematurely and pull the players off the field. (Editing by Mark Meadows)