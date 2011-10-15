ATHENS Oct 15 AEK Athens lost new signing Eidur
Gudjohnsen to a broken leg but held on for a 1-1 draw against
Athens rivals Olympiakos on Saturday that keeps both sides joint
top of the Greek Super League.
Olympiakos went in front with a superb strike by Kevin
Mirallas after 23 minutes, the Belgian forward dribbling past
AEK defender Kostas Manolas on the edge of the area and curling
a shot into the far corner.
AEK, playing for the first time under coach Nikos
Kostenoglou, rallied and levelled through an equally fine effort
from Leonardo. The Brazilian beat Reds defender Avraam
Papadopoulos before scoring with a powerful shot into the top
corner just before halftime.
Gudjohnsen, the Iceland and former Chelsea and Barcelona
forward who joined AEK in July, went off injured after 46
minutes. It was confirmed he had fractured a fibula and will be
out for at least four months.
Neither AEK or Olympiakos could produce a winner in a
low-key second half, and the game ended on a sour note when AEK
midfielder Grigoris Makos and Olympiakos defender Francois
Modesto were dismissed in the final minutes after both received
second yellow cards.
Both teams have 10 points but Olympiakos, who host Borussia
Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, have played one
game fewer.
