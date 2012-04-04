(Adds dateline) ATHENS, April 4 Olympiakos Piraeus were crowned Greek champions on Wednesday after Panathinaikos failed in an appeal to the soccer federation to overturn a punishment for the abandoned Athens derby a fortnight ago due to crowd violence.

Panathinaikos have been docked three points and Olympiakos awarded a 3-0 win following the events at the March 18 match, meaning 10 points now separate the two clubs with three matches remaining, the Hellenic soccer federation said in a statement. (Writing by Graham Wood; Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)