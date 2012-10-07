ATHENS Oct 7 Olympiakos Piraeus made it six wins from as many matches on Sunday with a 1-0 home success against Asteras Tripolis to maintain top spot in the Super League.

Under-pressure Panathinaikos coach Jesualdo Ferreira got some respite as his team recorded only their second win of the season, a 2-1 victory at Skoda Xanthi, to move up to eighth in the table.

Leonardo Jardim's league leaders had Jose Cholebas to thank as the Greece full back's first-half strike proved the difference at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in a closely contested match in which the off-colour Reds were fortunate to come away with maximum points.

The win kept the champions three points clear of second-placed Panionios, who ran out 2-1 winners at PAS Yiannina.

"It was the most difficult win for the team so far this season," said Jardim.

"We knew that after a tough match in the Champions League with Arsenal we would be facing a difficult opponent and the team was tired having played three matches in a week," added the Portuguese.

"But we got the win and that is the most important thing, rather than the performance."

Panathinaikos picked up their win courtesy of a virtuoso display from Greece forward Lazaros Christodoulopoulos.

After the Greens fell behind to Marko Markovski's seventh-minute strike, the 25-year-old scored twice in three minutes just before the half-hour with a couple of incisive runs through the Xanthi defence.

Panathinaikos have seven points from six matches. (Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing By Alison Wildey)