ATHENS, March 10 Olympiakos Piraeus clinched their 40th Greek title with a 3-0 derby victory over AEK Athens at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium on Sunday.

Two goals from Greece defender Avraam Papadopoulos and one from Algerian winger Djamel Abdoun enabled Olympiakos to overpower AEK and seal the Super League title as the Reds hold a 16-point lead over Asteras Tripolis with five matches left.

The result came on the anniversary of the club's founding 88 years ago. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)