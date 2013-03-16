ATHENS, March 16 AEK Athens midfielder Giorgos Katidis was at the centre of a fascist row on Saturday after celebrating his winning goal in a 2-1 Super League victory over lowly Veria by appearing to give a Nazi salute to supporters.

The former Greece Under-19 captain was heavily criticised by fans on Twitter and Facebook following the incident at the Olympic Stadium.

"I am not a fascist and would not have done it if I had known what it meant," Katidis replied on his Twitter account.

The 20-year-old said he was simply pointing at Michalis Pavlis in the stands to dedicate the goal to his team mate as he continues to fight health problems.

"I would like to clear up what is a simple misunderstanding. It did not mean anything at all relating to fascism," Katidis later told SportFM radio.

"I'm a footballer and I celebrated like that just to get the people on their feet and only that. I understand the heated feelings I have created and I apologise for that."

Katidis could face punishment from his club or the Super League although AEK coach Ewald Lienen leapt to his defence.

"He is a young kid who does not have any political ideas. He most likely saw such a salute on the Internet or somewhere else and did it without knowing what it means," said the German.

"I am 100 percent sure Giorgos did not know what he did. He was crying in the dressing room seeing the reaction."

AEK are languishing in 10th place in the table with 29 points from 26 games. Veria are fourth from bottom.

Katidis joined the club from Aris Salonika last year after impressing in Greece's run to the final of the European Under-19 Championship where they lost to Spain. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)