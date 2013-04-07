ATHENS, April 7 New coach Giannis Vonortas drew a blank in his first game in charge as Panathinaikos were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Panionios in the Super League on Sunday.

The 52-year-old, who became the club's fourth coach of a difficult season when he replaced Spaniard Fabri last week, saw his team register 36 goal attempts without beating inspired goalkeeper Nikos Giannakopoulos.

Panathinaikos's hopes of claiming a European place next season are fading fast after they slipped from sixth to seventh in the table.

Xanthi's 1-0 win at Asteras Tripolis saw them overtake Panathinaikos who are two points adrift of a place in the end of season playoffs with two matches to play.

Olympiakos Piraeus, who wrapped up the title last month, thrashed Platanias 4-0 with goals from Djamel Abdoun, David Fuster, Kostas Mitroglou and Panagiotis Vlachodimos.

The champions have 73 points from 28 matches, 17 ahead of nearest rivals PAOK Salonika who beat Veria 2-0 on Saturday.

Atromitos Athinon have begun the search for a new coach after announcing the departure of Nikos Anastasopoulos on Sunday following a sequence of three defeats in four games.

The 55-year-old, who took over from Dusan Bajevic in December, watched his side lose 1-0 at home to Aris Salonika on Saturday.

Media reports said former Olympiakos and PAS Yiannina goalkeeper Dimitris Eleftheropoulos and former AEK Athens and Asteras coach Nikos Kostenoglou were the leading candidates for the vacant job.

Atromitos are fourth with 42 points.

Bottom club Kerkyra were relegated on Saturday following a 2-1 home defeat by Levadiakos. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)