ATHENS, April 21 AEK Athens were relegated for the first time in the club's 89-year history on Sunday after conceding a late goal to lose their final Greek Super League match 1-0 against Atromitos.

Traianos Dellas' side, who have appealed a three-point deduction for crowd violence, went into the final match hoping to get a win to at least give themselves a chance of survival ahead of next week's appeal hearing.

But after wasting several good chances to score and pushing forward in the closing stages, Atromitos caught AEK on the break.

Kostas Giannoulis' raced clear and finished clinically in the third minute of added time.

The goal ended any hopes that AEK had of remaining in the top flight, with several AEK players breaking down in tears at the final whistle.

AEK join bottom club Kerkyra in next season's Football League, Greece's second tier. (Reporting by Graham Wood; editing by Toby Davis)