ATHENS Nov 2 Olympiakos Piraeus striker Kostas Mitroglou scored a last-minute goal to earn a 1-0 win at rivals Panathinaikos in a pulsating Athens derby on Saturday to keep them three points clear at the top of the Greek championship.

The barely deserved win means Michel's Olympiakos have 28 points from 10 games ahead of PAOK Salonica, who won 2-1 at home to Ergotelis thanks to a goal in added time from Zvonimir Vukic, while Panathinaikos are 14 points off the pace in fourth.

The Greens created the best chances in a tense match against Olympiakos at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium but Yiannis Anastasiou's team had no cutting edge with striker Luciano Figueroa and midfielder David Mendes wasting openings.

An error-laden first half, which was constantly interrupted by petty fouls and disjointed play from both sides, saw Panathinaikos's Dutch midfielder Mendes shoot straight at Olympiakos goalkeeper Roberto when clean through.

The hosts were more fluent in the second half and Figueroa fired wide with only Roberto to beat but with a minute left Mitroglou found space in the area before shooting clinically past Stefano Kapino to spark wild celebrations by the visitors.

PAOK fell behind to Ergotelis when visiting Latvia forward Maris Verpakovskis scored in the 13th minute but the match looked to be heading for a draw after Greece midfielder Kostas Katsouranis equalised just after the hour mark.

However, Vukic pounced in the fourth minute of added time as the hosts kept pace with Olympiakos at the top.