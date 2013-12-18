ATHENS Dec 18 Olympiakos Piraeus stretched their lead over PAOK Salonika at the top of the Greek Super League to 10 points after coming from behind to secure a nervy 3-2 home win over PAS Yiannina on Wednesday

The champions fell behind to Brana Ilic's 11th-minute strike but Javier Saviola's equaliser and Paolo Machado's penalty just after halftime turned the match around.

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Joel Campbell added a third, also from the penalty spot, after the hosts had defender Simo Rouboulakou sent off for two bookable offences.

Anastasios Kritikos set up a tense finish by pulling another goal back for Yiannina, but Olympiakos held on to claim their 15th win from 16 matches.

"It's definitely a nice lead to have at this stage of the season," said Michel, whose team will face Manchester United in the Champions League last 16.

"The mathematical truth shows that the difference between us and the rest of the league is great and this is something we are enjoying very much at the moment."

PAOK drew 1-1 at Atromitos in the battle between the second and third-placed teams, left back Giorgos Tzavellas salvaging a point with a last-minute equaliser for Huub Stevens's team who had fallen behind to Dimitris Papadopoulos's first-half strike. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)