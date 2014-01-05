ATHENS, Jan 5 - A goal from former Senegal striker Henri Camara spurred Panaitolikos to a surprise 1-0 victory over Panathinaikos in the Greek championship on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Camara, who enjoyed spells in England and Scotland at Wolves, Wigan and Celtic, scored in the 29th minute with a calm, side-footed finish.

Giannis Anastasiou's Panathinaikos, who have shown indifferent form all season, struggled with their passing game and failed to create clear chances.

"It was a very poor performance from my team. We simply did not turn up today," a furious Anastasiou told reporters.

"I would like to personally apologise to the fans, especially those who made the trip to support the team. I am exclusively responsible for this defeat."

The result meant fourth-placed Panathinaikos slipped to 22 points behind leaders and rivals Olympiakos Piraeus, who ran out comfortable 4-0 home winners over lowly AEL Kalloni on Saturday.

Javier Saviola, Alejandro Domiquez, Kostas Manolas and Paolo Machado were all on target for the titleholders, who continue to dominate the Super League and score freely even without injured striker Kostas Mitroglou.

Olympiakos lead the standings ahead of PAOK Salonika by a 13-point margin after collecting 52 points from 18 matches. (Editing by Clare Lovell)