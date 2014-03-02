ATHENS, March 2 Olympiakos Piraeus' hopes of going the entire season unbeaten in the Greek Super League ended on Sunday when they were unexpectedly beaten 3-0 by Panathinaikos in the Athens derby.

In an incident-packed match, Olympiakos striker Michael Olaitan had to be taken to hospital after he collapsed midway through the first half.

The 21-year-old Nigerian regained consciousness with the help of doctors and was immediately admitted to the nearby Metropolitan hospital to undergo tests.

Runaway leaders Olympiakos held a 20-point cushion over their nearest rivals going into Sunday's home match after winning 24 games and drawing twice in their opening 26 matches of the season.

But the side known as the 'invincibles' who beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League earlier in the week, came unstuck on Sunday.

"We did not come out today in the right frame of mind and started badly. We can say that everything that could go wrong did go wrong," said Olympiakos coach Michel.

Giannis Anastasiou's team went ahead just before halftime courtesy of Croatian midfielder Danijel Pranjic, who fired past Olympiakos goalkeeper Roberto from outside the penalty area after collecting Marcus Berg's pass.

Swedish striker Berg made it 2-0 in the 67th minute and Mehdi Abeid completed a miserable day for the home side when he scored with a free kick seconds before the final whistle.

There was a moment of concern when Anastasiou fell to the ground after being hit with a plastic cup thrown in from the crowd but he managed to pick himself up to celebrate his team's victory.

Despite the loss, Olympiakos remain 19 points ahead of Atromitos and PAOK Salonica. Panathinaikos are fourth with 50 points.