ATHENS, Sept 14 - Panathinaikos's stuttering start to the season continued on Sunday as the Greens slumped to a surprise 1-0 defeat to minnows AEL Kalloni.

Giannis Anastasiou's side, who had come from behind to grab an unlikely late 2-1 win over Panionios last time out, were not able to salvage anything this time after falling behind to Leozinho's 35th-minute strike.

The Brazilian midfielder also hit the woodwork just before time, while the hosts from the island of Mytilene hung on against an under-par Panathinaikos side despite the second half dismissal of striker Giorgos Manousos four minutes from time for a second bookable offence.

Reigning champions Olympiakos Piraeus made no mistake in picking up their second win of the season 24 hours earlier, Michel's team running out 3-0 home winners against OFI Crete ahead of their opening Champions League opening group match against Atletico Madrid next week.

Veria, the only team with a 100 per cent record intact, are the surprise early pacesetters in Greece after a 2-1 win over Kerkyra saw them chalk up a third successive win. (Editing by Martyn Herman)