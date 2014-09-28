ATHENS, Sept 28 Romania defender Razvan Rat was twice on target as PAOK Salonika knocked Olympiakos Piraeus off their perch at the top of the Greek Super League on Sunday after a 4-0 home demolition of OFI Crete.

Rat opened the scoring in the second minute and added another two minutes before halftime as Angelos Anastasiadis' team thumped Gennaro Gattuso's OFI with a four-goal blitz in the first half at the Toumba stadium.

Slovakian forward Robert Mak (27) and Greece international Stefanos Athanadiadis (45) were also on target for the Black and Whites, whose victory put them top with 13 points from five matches.

Olympiakos are three points adrift down in fourth place after suffering a surprise 1-0 defeat at Atromitos 24 hours earlier, Greek forward Tasos Karamanos with the only goal of the game to give new Portuguese coach Ricardo Sa Pinto a dream start in his first match in charge.

Panathinaikos' improving form continued as the Greens clinched a 1-0 home win over Niki Volos thanks to a neat volley from Nigerian forward Abdul Ajagun -- a result which moved them level on 10 points with their arch rivals Olympiakos. (Reporting by Graham Wood; editing by Justin Palmer)