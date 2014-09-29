ATHENS, Sept 29 This weekend's Super League matches have been suspended by the Greek government, along with all other team sports in Greece, as a mark of respect following the death of a soccer fan after violent clashes at a third division match.

Kostas Katsoulis, 46, died in the early hours of Monday morning after attempts to bring him out of a coma failed.

"As a small token of respect to the memory of Kostas Katsoulis, who lost his life today as a victim of football fan violence, a decision has been made by the Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports Giannis Adrianos to suspend all rounds of matches involving team sports this coming weekend," said a government statement.

The Ethinikos Piraeus supporter had suffered serious head injuries following clashes with Irodotos fans in Crete during a third division match on Sept.15.

The decision means that the sixth round of Super League matches will not go ahead, while it also effects the third round of third division matches, the basketball Greek Cup and the second round of Greece's handball top flight.

The various sporting authorities have not yet announced when the postponed matches will be played. (editing by Justin Palmer)