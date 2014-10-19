ATHENS Oct 19 Panathinaikos's stuttering start to the season continued on Sunday as they were beaten 2-1 at home by OFI Crete, with Giorgos Makris scoring the winner in stoppage time.

Gennaro Gattuso's OFI team, who have also had a mixed start to the campaign, took a surprise lead in the 21st minute through Georgian midfielder Giorgi Merebashvili's stunning volley, but Thedoris Tripotseris's second half own goal gave the under-par hosts a lifeline.

Makris, however, pounced to prod home a corner in the fourth minute of added time and clinch all three points.

The result left Panathinaikos in sixth place with 10 points, with OFI a point adrift in ninth.

PAOK Salonica continue to top the table after a 2-1 home win over Atromitos, their fifth victory in six games, moved them onto 16 points.

Ergys Kace and Razvan Rat were on target for Angelos Anastasiadis's team, who lead surprise package Veria by one point after Jose Carlos Granero's side continued their remarkable start with a 2-1 win over Levadiakos.

Kostas Mitroglou scored a brace on Saturday as Olympiakos Piraeus twice came from behind to clinch a hard-fought 3-2 away win over Ergotelis, with the Greece striker's second goal, coming after Alejandro Domiquez' equalising penalty, proving to be the winner in the final minute.

Olympiakos are three points behind leaders PAOK.