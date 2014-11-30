ATHENS Nov 30 PAOK Salonika stayed top with a 3-2 home win over Panthrakikos on Sunday when the Greek Super League resumed after a one-week suspension imposed for an attack on a refereeing official.

All professional leagues were halted by the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) after Christos Zografos, the assistant director of the Greek refereeing committee, was beaten with wooden clubs by two men on a motorcycle in Athens on Nov. 14.

The Super League has since elected a new president in Giorgos Borovilos and clubs sent a joint statement to the EPO pledging their commitment to stamping out violence.

PAOK seemed jaded after their midweek Europa League win over Dinamo Minsk, falling 2-1 behind after taking the lead.

But two goals in three minutes just after the hour mark from striker Dimitris Papadopoulos and Argentine forward Facundo Pereyra turned the game on its head and gave PAOK three points.

They stayed two clear of Olympiakos Piraeus, who ran out comfortable 4-0 winners at struggling Kerkyra with Alejandro Domiquez twice on target for the title holders.

AEL Kalloni remained third, a further four points behind, after a goalless draw against Platanias on Saturday.

Panathinaikos picked up an important 2-1 home win over 10-man Veria, who had defender Ivan Malon dismissed for a professional foul in the first half.

Danijel Pranjic's penalty and a Marcus Berg strike were enough to secure the Greens' sixth win of the season and propel Panathinaikos from eighth to fourth with 19 points. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)