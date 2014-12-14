ATHENS Dec 14 PAOK Salonika bounced back from their Europa League exit in mid-week with a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Kerkyra on Sunday to maintain their four-point Super League lead over Olympiakos Piraeus, who also won against Levadiakos.

Angelos Anastasiadis' PAOK were under pressure to get the win after Olympiakos had moved to within a point of their title rivals with a 2-1 away win on Saturday, Ibrahim Afellay and Kostas Mitroglou's last minute goal sealing the points.

PAOK responded in determined fashion, Albanian midfielder Ergys Kaçe rifling home an effort from the edge of the penalty area after Facundo Pereyra's opener had been cancelled out by Sebastián Nayar's equaliser for Kerkyra.

Leaders PAOK have now collected 31 points from 13 matches with Olympiakos picking up 27.

Panathinaikos kept in touch with a resounding 4-0 home win over Panthrakikos in Sunday's late match to keep hold of third spot.

Greece striker Nikos Karelis' early goal set the Greens on their way, with further strikes from Mladen Petric, captain Zeca and forward Marcus Berg in added time sealing a comfortable victory for Giannis Anastasiou's men, who sit a point behind Olympiakos.