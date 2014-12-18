ATHENS Dec 18 PAOK Salonika suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against PAS Giannina on Thursday, which cut their lead at the top of the Greek championship to a single point from second-placed Olympiakos Piraeus.

Angelos Anastasiadis's side have now lost two of their last three league fixtures after goals from Andi Lila, Nikos Korovesis and Michalis Manias.

Champions Olympiakos had thrown down the gauntlet just 24 hours earlier beating Panionios 2-0 at home thanks to a double strike from Kostas Mitroglou.

PAOK, without a league title since 1985, have 31 points after 14 games, one ahead of Olympiakos and five clear of third-placed Panathinaikos, who lost 4-2 against Xanthi. (Editing by Tom Hayward)