ATHENS, March 15 Second-half goals from Alejandro Dominquez and Ibrahim Afellay helped Olympiakos Piraeus overcome Xanthi 2-0 on Sunday to reclaim top spot from Panathinaikos.

Vitor Pereira's team had to work hard for their victory at an empty Georgios Karaiskakis stadium as top flight matches were played behind closed doors for a second successive week due to a government-imposed supporter ban in a crackdown on crowd violence.

Dominguez broke the deadlock after 57 minutes following a closely-contested first half and Dutch winger Afellay sealed the three points with 21 minutes remaining.

The result moved Olympiakos to 61 points, ahead of Panathinaikos on goal difference and with a game in hand on their rivals.

Panathinaikos had led the standings for 24 hours after beating Ergotelis 2-0 with first-half goals from Swedish striker Marcus Berg, who netted his 11th of the season, and Nigerian Abdul Ajagun.

PAOK Salonica, who topped the table for much of the first part of the season and had harboured hopes of winning a first league title since 1985, lost more ground after a goalless home draw with Asteras Tripolis on Saturday left them 10 points adrift of the top two. (Editing by Toby Davis)