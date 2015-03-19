ATHENS, March 19 Panathinaikos' hopes of winning a 21st Greek Super League title were dented on Thursday after their appeal against a three-point deduction was rejected by the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO).

"The EPO appeals committee... officially rejects the appeal made by Panathinaikos regarding the disciplinary measures announced on 26/2/2015 by the Super League's disciplinary committee," the EPO said in a statement.

It was the second setback to hit Panathinaikos in less than 24 hours as they were beaten 2-0 by Atromitos Athinon on Wednesday.

The failure of the appeal means Panathinaikos trail leaders Olympiakos Piraeus, who have two games in hand, by three points as their total has been recalculated to 58 points.

Panathinaikos were handed the three-point deduction, a two-match supporter ban and fined 100,000 euros by the Super League following a pitch invasion during last month's 2-1 Athens derby win against Olympiakos at the Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium.

Olympiakos are now favourites to win a record extending 42nd league title, and fifth in succession. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)